Shirley A. Gorz, 85, Lake Geneva, died January 1, 2021, at home. Services will be held on Thursday January 7th, 2020 at 4:00pm at Como Community Church.Visitation will be held from 3:00pm till the time of service at the church. To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.
Sandra J. (Huxhold) Mitchell, 77, of Delavan, died January 2, 2021, at the Lakeland Healthcare Center. Private Services will be held. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home is proudly serving the Mitchell Family.
Dr. Gerald R. Druckrey, 87, Beloit, died January 4, 2021, in his daughters home in Beloit. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000.
Linda I. Pohl, 71, Genoa City and formerly of Beloit, died January 4, 2021, in her home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000.
Wayne Wiggen, 77, Clinton, died January 4, 2021, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000.
Joseph Cikar, Jr., Rockford, IL, died January 3, 2021, St. Anthony Hospital. Funeral will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 13, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service Wednesday in the funeral home.
Bonnie Jeffers, 92, Poplar Grove, IL, died January 5, 2021, in her home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the Brian Mark Funeral Homes, Clinton Chapel. 608-362-2000.
Chad Raethz, 24, Beloit, WI, died January 3, 2021, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI.
Harriett "Vicki" Wilson, 73, Beloit, died December 28, 2020, at home. Memorial services are 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 8, 2020 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home in Beloit. A livestream broadcast of the service can be viewed by those unable to attend. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Donna Walters, 59, Beloit, WI, died December 31, 2020, at home. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family.