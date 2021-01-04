Kathleen N. Piccione, 93, Beloit, WI, died January 2, 2021, at Sun Valley Terrace. There will be no services for Kathleen. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Rockford, IL. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family.
Frank J. Ehrenberg, 80, Janesville, died December 29, 2020, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000.
Betty Lou Drinkwater, 82, Janesville, WI, died January 4, 2021, at home. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI.
John M. "Mike" Jones, 78, Beloit, died January 3, 2021, at home. Memorial Visitation for Mike will be from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Sunday, January 10, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI.