Edward Bukove, 90, of South Beloit, died Dec. 31 at Fair Oaks HealthCare Center. Per his wishes, there will be no services. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, assisted the family with arrangements.
Fair
Draylen Chalil Fair, 26, of Beloit, died Dec. 28 in Rockford, Illinois. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect St., Beloit.
Funk
Albert L. "Al" Funk, 91, of Janesville, died Dec. 24 at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital, Janesville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 5 at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church. There is no visitation. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Gallagher
Robert "Bob" Gallagher, 85, of Beloit, died Dec. 31 at Alden Meadow Park in Clinton. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the Brian Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com.
Glass
Margaret Glass, 81, of Beloit, died Dec. 29 at home. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral & Cremation Service, Beloit.
Hayes
Danny E. Hayes, 55, of Beloit, died Dec. 19 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. A visitation is scheduled for 1 - 2 p.m. on Jan. 7 with a service at 2 p.m. at Foster Funeral & Cremation Service, Beloit.
Hyzer
William G. Hyzer, 97, of Janesville, died Dec. 27 at Cedar Crest. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Jan. 9 at Cargill United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Martin
Richard Martin, 69, of Beloit, died Jan. 1 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the Brian Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com.
Mayfield
Michael R. Mayfield, 62, of Beloit, died Dec. 29 in Madison, Wisconsin. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect St., Beloit.
Pegeese
Pamela Janelle Pegeese, 45, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, formerly of Beloit, died Dec. 17 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Memorial services will be at noon on Jan. 5 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect St., Beloit.
Wallen
Patricia E. Wallen, 87, of Janesville, died Dec. 28 at SSM St. Mary's Hospital, Janesville. Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 4 at First Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of services on Jan. 4 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Whiting
Lois Dickinson Whiting, 90, of Lake Geneva, died Dec. 24 at Golden Years, Lake Geneva. Services are private. The family suggests gifts in her memory to the Lake Geneva Public Library. Derrick Funeral Home of Lake Geneva is honored to be assisting. www.derrickfuneralhome.com.