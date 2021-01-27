Saundra C. (Jontz) Elliott, 76, Lake Geneva, died January 15, 2021, Lakeland Hospital. Services for Saundra will scheduled at a later date. Memorials are requested in Saundra's name to the Lakeland Animal Shelter. To post a condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.
Elaine Ann (Butterfield) Wild, 78, Lyons Township, died January 19, 2021, at home. Services for Elaine were held on Tuesday January 26th, 2021 at Calvary Community Church. To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhom.com. Derrick Funeral Home of Lake Geneva is honored to be assisting Elaines family.
Raymond C. Kooistra, 73, Rockton, died January 25, 2021, Delavan Health Services. Services will be private. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family.
Ruth E. Potts, 96, Beloit, died January 24, 2021, Beloit Memorial Hospital. A private family service for Ruth will be held in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI.
Leo D Upward, 85, of Janesville, died January 26, 2021, at home. Per his request, no services will be held. Military honors will be performed at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville is assisting the family.
Bryan M. Kish, 42, Beloit, WI, died January 22, 2021, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. There will be no services. Inurnment will be in Arlington National Cemetery. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family.
Rufus "Duck" Walker, Jr., 77, Beloit, died January 26, 2021, St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, Illinois. Funeral services are 12:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home in Beloit. Online condolences can be shared a www.hansengravitt.com.
Ann Shirley Patterson, 74, Monroe, died January 26, 2021, Fair Oaks Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in South Beloit, Illinois. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.