Amenda

Marjorie Katherine (Fine) Amenda, 95, of Janesville, died Jan. 25 in Janesville. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Jan. 28 at Peace Lutheran Church, 346 South Mound Ave., Belmont, Wisconsin. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect St., Beloit, is honored to be assisting the family.

Recommended for you