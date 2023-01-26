Marjorie Katherine (Fine) Amenda, 95, of Janesville, died Jan. 25 in Janesville. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Jan. 28 at Peace Lutheran Church, 346 South Mound Ave., Belmont, Wisconsin. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect St., Beloit, is honored to be assisting the family.
Bollerud
Ernest Bollerud, 87, of Beloit, died Jan. 25 at Willowick Assisted Living. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, assisted the family with arrangements.
Gove
Kathryn Gove, 95, of Beloit, died Jan. 26 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit.
Hansen
Debra Hansen, 72, of Beloit, died Jan. 26 Mercy Hospital. Memorial Service will be at noon on Feb. 2 in the First Baptist Church, 617 Public Ave., Beloit. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Sand
Randall Robert Sand, 64, of Lake Geneva, died Dec. 30 at home. There are no services schedule at this time. Derrick Funeral Home of Lake Geneva is more than honored to be assisting Randall's family. www.derrickfuneralhome.com.