Tony A Zink, 52, Elkhorn, died January 20, 2021, at home. A celebration of his life will be at the Sports Page Barr (29 1/2 S. Wisconsin St, Elkhorn) from 2-5p.m. on January 31, 2021. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly the Zink family.
Marilyn J. (Bagby) Cook, 85, Delavan, died January 21, 2021, Vintage On The Ponds. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home (118 S. 2nd St, Delavan) on January 27, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Delavan, WI is proudly serving the family.
Marilyn F. Pavlak, 90, Lake Geneva, died January 19, 2021, Sage Meadows. Private visitation was held at the funeral home. Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the Pavlak family.
Keven Reiners, 63, Beloit, WI, died January 20, 2021, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Military Honors accorded by the V.F.W. Post #2306 will be at 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium. Visitation will be from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m.
Gale K. Hemmerling, 86, Beloit, died January 22, 2021, UW Hospital, Madison, WI. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.
Sara Robles, 84, Beloit, died January 22, 2021, at home. A Funeral Service will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 27, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium. Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday in the funeral home.
Josephine A. Boyce, 78, Beloit, died January 22, 2021, at home. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.