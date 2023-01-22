Bennington
Judy Ann (Paulson) Bennington, 80, of Beloit, died Jan. 11 in Beloit. Private family services will be held at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect St., Beloit followed by a private interment at Floral Lawn Cemetery in South Beloit.
Conradson
Janet Louise (Fairbert) Conradson, 86, of Beloit, died Jan. 7 in Janesville. Memorial services will be at 1 p.m., Jan 26 at Floral Lawn Cemetery, 835 Dearborn Ave., South Beloit. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect St., Beloit is honored to be assisting the family.
Dray
Richard Leroy “Dick” Dray, 69, of Beloit, died January 3, 2023, in Delavan, Wisconsin. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 is honored to be assisting the family.
Dubant
John P. Dubant, 86, of Janesville, died Jan. 16 in Beloit. Private services were conducted. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect St., Beloit, is honored to be assisting the family.
Gorton
Edward “Ed” Gorton, 78, of Beloit, died Jan. 15, at Vitas Hospice Facility. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the Brian Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com.
Hall
Michael K. “Mike” Hall, 74, of Rockton, died Jan. 16 at the VA Hospital in Madison. Services will be at 1 p.m. Jan. 29 at the American Legion Post 322, 221 W. Main St, Rockton. Brian Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com.
Hatch
Barbara J. Hatch, 73, of Beloit, died Jan. 21 at home. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit.
Ingram
Wanda Sue (Prince) Ingram, 76, of South Beloit, died Jan. 15 in Beloit. A memorial visitation will be held on Jan. 24 at noon followed by a time for sharing of memories at 1 p.m. at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect St., Beloit.
Redbone
James Richard Rebone, 66, of Beloit, died Jan. 15 in Beloit. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect St., Beloit, is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
