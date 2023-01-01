William G Hyzer, 97, of Janesville, died December 27, 2022, at Cedar Crest. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, January 9, 2023 at Cargill United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Jan. 9th until the time of services at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Albert L. "AL" Funk, 91, of Janesville, died December 24, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary's Janesville Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church. There is no visitation. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Patricia E. Wallen, 87, of Janesville, died December 28, 2022, at St. Mary's Janesville Hospital.. Funeral services are at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday January 4, 2023 at First Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of services January 4th at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
MARGARET GLASS, 81, BELOIT, died December 29, 2022, AT HOME. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral & Cremation Service, Beloit, WI
DANNY E HAYES, 55, BELOIT, died December 19, 2022, AT Beloit Memorial Hospital. a visitation is scheduled for January 7, 2022, 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm with a service at 2:00 pm at Foster Funeral & Cremation Service Beloit, Wisconsin
Pamela Janelle Pegeese, 45, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, formerly of Beloit, Wisconsin, died December 17, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Memorial services are 12:00 p.m., Thursday, January 5, 2022 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511.
Michael R. Mayfield, 62, of Beloit, Wisconsin, died December 29, 2022, in Madison, Wisconsin. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511.
Draylen Chalil Fair, 26, of Beloit, Wisconsin, died December 28, 2022, in Rockford, Illinois. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511.