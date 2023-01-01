William G Hyzer, 97, of Janesville, died December 27, 2022, at Cedar Crest. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, January 9, 2023 at Cargill United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Jan. 9th until the time of services at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Albert L. "AL" Funk, 91, of Janesville, died December 24, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary's Janesville Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church. There is no visitation. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Recommended for you