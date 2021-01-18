Norman R. Wolff, 84, Delavan, died January 14, 2021, at Aurora Burlington Hospital. Private family services were held. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home is proudly serving the Wolff family.
Donna Gerke, 83, Beloit, died January 16, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000.
Briana L. Scaro, 39, Darien, WI, died January 15, 2021, Mercy Hospital, Janesville. Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorials in Briana's Name Can be made to Lakeland Animal Shelter in Elkhorn. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Delavan, WI is proudly serving the family.
Duane A. Blakeman, 83, Beloit, died January 18, 2021, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 22, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home. Visitation of remembrance will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.