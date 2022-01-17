Joanne Clary, 65, of Edgerton, died Jan. 14 at Mercy Hospital, Janesville. A “Celebration of Life” will take place at a later date. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Dahlke
James “Jim” Dahlke, 83, of Town of Beloit, died Jan. 14 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Services will be at noon on Jan. 21 with visitation starting at 10 a.m. at Brian Mark Funeral Home, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit. www.brianmarkfh.com.
Graves
Richard Graves, 94, of Beloit, died Jan. 17 in his home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the Brian Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com.
Henthorn
Raymond R. Henthorn, 73, of Beloit died Jan. 13 at home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, assisted the family.
Kruse
David L. Kruse, 60, of Madison and formerly of Beloit, died Jan. 14, in his home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the Brian Mark Funeral and Cremation Care, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com.
Peters
Cheryl Peters, 72, of Beloit, died Jan. 13 at home. A Memorial Service will be at 5 p.m. on Jan. 20 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home. A visitation of remembrance will be from 4p.m. until the time of service Jan. 20 in the funeral home.