Salvatore C. Buccieri Jr., 44, Lake Geneva, died January 6, 2021, Home. Visitation will be Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Derrick Funeral Home. Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Saturday January 16, 2021 at Saint Francis deSales Catholic Church in Lake Geneva. www.derrickfuneralhome.com.
John R. Murray, 73, Roscoe, IL, died January 9, 2021, Javon Bea Hospital, Rockford, IL. A Memorial Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, January 17, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.
Candie A. Brock, 69, Delavan, WI, died January 13, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the Brian Mark Funeral Homes, Clinton Chapel. 608-362-2000.