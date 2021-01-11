Karen J. Nelson, 76, Beloit, died January 9, 2021, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000.
Kimberly M. Dunaway, 59, Beloit, died January 8, 2021, at home. A Memorial Visitation of Remembrance will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 16, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium. Inurnment will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit, IL.
Ralph W. Tuttle, 85, Beloit, died January 7, 2021, Mercy Hospital. Funeral service for Ralph will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 15, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home. Visitation of remembrance will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
Patricia Ann Barkas, 78, Darien, died January 9, 2021, Rosewood Manor in Delavan. Celebration of Life will held at a later date. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family.