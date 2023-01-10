Janet Louise (Fairbert) Conradson, 85, of Janesville, formerly of Beloit, died Jan. 7 in Janesville. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect St., Beloit, is honored to be assisting the family.
Dubant
John P. Dubant, 86, of Beloit, formerly of Janesville, died Jan. 5 in Beloit. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect St., Beloit is honored to be assisting the family.
Randolph
Zhair Timir Randolph, son of Brandon Maurice Collier and Dykaria Nasha Ja’Tara Herron, was delivered stillborn on Dec. 16 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect St., Beloit, is honored to be assisting the family.
Skrede
Joan L. Skrede, 87, of Beloit, died Jan. 8 at home. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, assisted the family with arrangements.
Van Hoose
Stan Van Hoose, 102, of Beloit, died Jan. 7 at Beloit Senior Living. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Jan. 18 in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church. Inurnment will be in Harrisville Cemetery, Westfield, Wisconsin. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, assisted the family with arrangements.
Weiss
Erika L. Weiss, 98, of Rockton, died Jan. 5, at Highview in the Woodlands. A memorial ceremony will be held at 11 a.m., on Jan. 14 at McCorkle Funeral Home — Rockton Chapel. Cremation Rites were accorded. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service.