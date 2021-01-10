Roger C. Larkin, 85, of Beloit, Wisconsin, died January 6, 2021, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Eric Sims, 46, Beloit, died December 30, 2020, Clinton, WI. Arrangements have been entrusted to Foster Funeral and Cremation Service, online condolences can be left at Fosterfuneralhomes.com
Lark Spangler, 32, Beloit, WI, died January 5, 2021, at home. A visitation of remembrance for Lark will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 13, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI.
Karen J. Nelson, 76, Beloit, died January 9, 2021, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000.
Kimberly M. Dunaway, 59, Beloit, died January 8, 2021, at home. A Memorial Visitation of Remembrance will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 16, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium. Inurnment will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit, IL.
Ralph W. Tuttle, 85, Beloit, died January 7, 2021, Mercy Hospital. Funeral service for Ralph will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 15, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home. Visitation of remembrance will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.