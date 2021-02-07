Gerald D. Gowman, 81, Beloit, died February 5, 2021, at Alden Meadow Park in Clinton. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN G. MARK FUNERAL HOME, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000.
Jill Curry, 57, Beloit, died February 5, 2021, at home. A funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, February 12, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home. Visitation of remembrance will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday in the funeral home.
Clarence V. Tiffany, 83, Clinton, died February 6, 2021, at Willowick in Clinton. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000.
David K. Robers, 79, of Lake Geneva, WI, died February 5, 2021, in Janesville. Family burial will take place in the Summertime at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the Robers family.