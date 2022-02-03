Dewane J "Butch" Block, 81, of Janesville, died February 1, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home. Funeral services are at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8th at Our Savior Lutheran Church,Janesville. Visitation is from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Dr. Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Tardola, 85, Laughlin, NV, passed away on January 24, 2022.. A former resident of Beloit, Dr. Tardola and her husband, Dr. Robert Carter, were living in Laughlin, Nevada. Family memorial service will be held at St.Jude Catholic Church at a future date.
Beulah Mae Knutson, 86, Beloit, died February 3, 2022, in her home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com, 608-362-2000.
Jenna Golden, 49, of Beloit, died January 27, 2022, in Beloit. Services are 1:00 p.m., Friday, February 11, 2022 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home. Public viewing is from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
Lisa Collins, 42, of Beloit, died January 29, 2022, in Beloit. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at ww.hansengravitt.com
Saakje "Sarah" Vermaat, 92, of Beloit, died January 30, 2022, in Beloit. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at ww.hansengravitt.com
Clara Henning, 72, of Beloit, died February 2, 2022, in Beloit. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at ww.hansengravitt.com