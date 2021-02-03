Death notices for Feb. 4, 2021 Feb 3, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clayton M. Jenson, 83, Beloit, died February 2, 2021, at Willowick Moments in Clinton. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the Brian Mark Funeral Homes, Clinton Chapel. 608-362-2000. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Games Trending Now Third generation chiropractor carrying on legacy Matriarch Evelyn Williams celebrates centennial birthday Death notices for Jan. 29, 2021 Alliant Energy wrapping up solar power project in the Town of Beloit Vaccine guidance changes for school district staff Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.