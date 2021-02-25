Samantha Kay Sandry, 35, of Janesville, died February 22, 2021, in Janesville. A gathering for family and friends will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
Merle E. Storck, 87, of Janesville, died February 24, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare, Fitchburg, WI. No services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Kenan Pulliam, 42, Beloit, died February 19, 2021, at home. A Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home. Visitation of remembrance will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday in the funeral home.
Robert F Dansbury, 69, Beloit, died February 21, 2021, at Home. Homegoing service will be February 27, 2021 at 1:00 pm at the Providence Missionary Baptist Church 1261 Wisconsin Ave., Beloit, WI 53511. Service entrusted to Foster Funeral & Cremation Service
Mary E Gaskin, 75, Beloit, died February 16, 2021, at Home. Arrangements entrusted to Foster Funeral & Cremation Service
Laura Johnson, 33, Broadhead, died February 21, 2021, at home. Arrangements entrusted to Foster Funeral & Cremation Service.
Jacquelin Marshall, 67, Beloit, died February 12, 2021, at Green Knolls. Arrangement entrusted to Foster Funeral & Cremation Service.
Edward Bowles, 80, Beloit, died February 16, 2021, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangement entrusted to Foster Funeral & Cremation Service.
LLoyd L Dunwald, 71, Beloit, died February 5, 2021, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangement entrusted to Foster Funeral & Cremation Service.
Charles James "Jim" Cheadle, 76, Beloit, died March 5, 2020, Beloit, WI. A celebration of life will be held from 2 - 8pm Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the Brass Rail, 646 4th St, Beloit, WI. A tribute by the Beloit Fire Dept. Honor Guard at 4 pm.
Doris Mae Enking, 88, Beloit, died February 24, 2021, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home in Beloit with visitation prior to the service starting at 9:00 a.m. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.