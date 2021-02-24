Stanislawa Jasiak, 86, Twin Lakes, died February 18, 2021, at Sage Meadows. There will be a chapel service for Stanislawa on Saturday February 27th, 2021 at 11:00am at Mary Hill Cemetery in Niles, Illinois. For more information please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.
James M. Olson, 41, Lake Geneva, died February 19, 2021, in Kenosha.. There will be a Gathering of Friends Saturday February 27 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Derrick Funeral Home in Lake Geneva, WI.
Kally Sue Elliott, 41, Janesville, died February 14, 2021, Wisconsin Dells. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Feb. 27th from 1 to 4 p.m. at Boundaries Bar & Grill and from 4 to 9 p.m. at Hanson's Bar & Grill. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Doris M. Enking, 88, of Beloit, Wisconsin, died February 24, 2021, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Wanda Jean (House) Brown, 62, of Beloit, Wisconsin, died February 22, 2021, at her home. Friends may pay their respects from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday, February 26, 2021 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, in Beloit. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.hansengravitt.com.