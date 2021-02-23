Gene (Eugene) Francis Kimmet, 95, Lake Geneva, died February 13, 2021, Village Glen. All services will be private with a memorial gathering scheduled by family at a future time. To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com. Derrick Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Kimmet Family
Gia Marie Buccieri-Martin, 39, Kenosha, died February 13, 2021, at home.. Service be held on 02/27/2021 11:00pm at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church. Visitation will be held on 02/26/2021 from 5:00pm till 7:00pm in the main chapel of Derrick Funeral Home in Lake Geneva.
Wanda Jean (House) Brown, 62, of Beloit, died February 22, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.