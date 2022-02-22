Death notices for Feb. 23, 2022 Feb 22, 2022 Feb 22, 2022 Updated 12 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BieleCurtis A Biele, 73, of Edgerton, died Feb. 19 at home. Services will be at 4 p.m. Feb. 25 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1 - 4 p.m. Feb. 25 at the funeral home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit man found guilty of sex trafficking Parents hope son's shooting death will spark change in Beloit Eight Beloit School Board candidates move on to general election Orfordville's Parkview High School grows its career and technical education offerings Double fatal crash reported in Winnebago County Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime