Jerome "Jerry" Arthur Schultz Jr., 78, Lake Geneva, died February 16, 2021, at home.. Services for Jerry will be held at a later date. To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com. Derrick Funeral Home of Lake Geneva is more than honored to be assisting Jerry's family.
Christopher J. Rizzo, 57, Lake Geneva, died February 17, 2021, at Mercy Walworth. Celebration of Chris' life will be at the Funeral Home(515 Center St, Lake-Geneva) on February 27, 2021 from 2-5 p.m. In Lieu of flowers, donations to family. Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home is proudly serving the Rizzo Family.