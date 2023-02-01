Sarah Jane Carroll, 63, of Westminster, Colorado, died Jan. 30 at home. There will be no services. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, assisted the family with arrangements.
Hauser
Oscar L. Hauser, 87, of South Beloit, died Jan. 29 in Rockford. Arrangements provided by Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Roscoe Chapel, 11342 Main St., Roscoe. www.honquestfh.com
Hess
Robert L. Hess, 92, of Beloit, died Jan. 31 in the Suites at Beloit. Funeral Service will be at 10 a.m. on Feb. 7 in the Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service Feb. 7 in the funeral home.
Jones
Brian David Jones, 59, of Janesville, died Jan. 30 at the Agrace Hospice Center. A time of remembrance will be held at noon on Feb. 4 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of remembrance on Feb. 4 at the funeral home.
Zierath
Theodore Zierath, 71, of South Beloit, died Jan. 31 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Service will be at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 7 in Central Christian Church. Visitation will be from 4 - 7 p.m. on Feb. 6 in the Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service in the church.