Daryl L. Zimmerman, 73, Lake Geneva, died December 10, 2021, at UW Hospital. There will be a gathering of loved ones at Derricks Funeral Home on February 5, 2022 From 1pm-4pm. To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.
Eva Marie Baker, 80, Burlington, died January 24, 2022, Geneva Lake Manor. Services will be held on 02/05/2022, at 12:00pm at St. John's Lutheran Church in Burlington, Wisconsin. Visitation will be held in Church on 02/05/22 from 10:00am till 12:00pm. To post a condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.
Ruby Hoskins, 78, Beloit, died January 23, 2022, in Beloit. Public viewing is 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday, February 4, 2022 at Fountain of Life THC in Beloit. Services are 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Central Christian Church in Beloit. condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
Richard D Paul Jr., 61, of Milton, died January 29, 2022, at his home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 12 Noon Thursday, Feb. 3rd at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. No services will be held.
Bruno Sharkus, 98, Lake Geneva, died January 30, 2022, .. Private services were held, and Bruno will be interred at the Lithuanian National Cemetery in a private ceremony. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes of Lake Geneva, WI proudly serving the Sharkus Family.
Dennis Draves, 59, of Clinton, died January 25, 2022, at home. Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.