Catherine A. Wilson, 69, Beloit, died January 31, 2021, in her home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000.
Ilse Granados Rangel, 28, Beloit, WI, died January 21, 2021, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Memorial service will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 in Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home.
Francisca Ortiz, 70, of Delavan, Wisconsin, died January 30, 2021, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.