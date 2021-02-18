Death notices for Feb. 19, 2021 Feb 18, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Helene K. (Nichols) Jones, 64, Beloit, died February 16, 2021, at home. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd, Beloit, WI. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Games Trending Now Authorities: Two people confirmed dead in plane crash Beloit woman who stabbed man, ran over another sentenced Police: 157% spike in shootings unacceptable, uncharacteristic of Beloit 'Salty sisters' bring dry salt therapy business to area Beloit, Janesville Walgreens to offer COVID-19 vaccines Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.