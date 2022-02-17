Death notices for Feb. 18, 2022 Feb 17, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MueheRichard A. Muehe, 71, of Clinton, died Feb. 16 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the Brian Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Clinton Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Double fatal crash reported in Winnebago County Beloit man identified as fatal crash victim Eight Beloit School Board candidates move on to general election Beloit Memorial High School Beloit Health System files appeal against latest surgery center plan Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime