Elfriede M. (Brunner) Kirchner, 86, Lake Geneva, died February 17, 2021, at her home. Services are currently pending for a later date. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the Kirchner family.
Roger Dean Blood, 69, Delavan, died February 4, 2021, Aurora Lakeland. Visitation will be at the Southern Lakes Evangelical Free Church (N6686 US-12, Elkhorn, WI) on March 6, 2021 from 9am-11am with a service at 11am. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Delavan, WI is proudly serving the Blood Family.
Helene Kay (Nichols) Jones, 64, of Beloit, Wisconsin, died February 16, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.