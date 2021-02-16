Paul Jeffrey Murphy, 76, Beloit, died February 11, 2021, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
Jeffrey A Granberg, 57, Independence, MO, died February 13, 2021, at Centerpoint Medical Center, Independence, MO.. formerly of Beloit, WI
Esther Carter, 96, Beloit, died February 15, 2021, at Willowick. Services for Esther will be scheduled at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd, Beloit, WI, assisted the family.
Trevor D. Porter, 68, Beloit, died February 13, 2021, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. A visitation of remembrance for Trevor will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at the Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home & Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd, Beloit, WI.