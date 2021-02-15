Phillip F. Matthys, 69, Beloit, died February 11, 2021, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN G. MARK FUNERAL HOME, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000.
Donald L. Jeffers, 90, South Beloit, IL, died February 13, 2021, in his home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME & CREAMTION CARE, Clinton Chapel. 608-362-2000.
Charles Muniz, 64, of Janesville, died February 10, 2021, at home. Funeral services are at noon Thursday, Feb. 18th at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home. Visitation is Feb. 18th from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home
Joseph Pepitone Sr., 91, Beloit, died February 13, 2021, at home. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home & Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd, Beloit, WI.
Jeffrey A. Granberg, 57, Indepence, MO, died February 14, 2021, Centerpoint Medical Center. Formally of Beloit, WI