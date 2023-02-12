Aaron P. Johnson, 53, of Beloit, died Feb. 9 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Funeral Service will be at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 18 in the Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit. Visitation will be from noon — 2 p.m. Feb. 18 in the funeral home. Inurnment will be in Newark Cemetery at a later date.
Kelley
Joshua Vega-Kelley, 43, of Beloit, died Feb. 2 at home. Professional service entrusted to Foster Funeral & Cremation Service, Beloit.
McAlister
Climel McAlister, 79, of Beloit, died Feb. 8 at UW Hospital. A Memorial Service will be at 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 18 at Foster Funeral Service, Beloit.
St. Clair
Earl Brian St. Clair, 58, of Beloit, died Feb. 8 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral, 424 Prospect St., Beloit is honored to be assisting the family.
Smith
Warner Frederick “Smitty” Smith, Jr., 93, of Beloit, died Feb. 10 at the William S. Middleton VA Hospital in Madison. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral, 424 Prospect St., Beloit, is honored to be assisting the family.
Winchester
Mary Ann Winchester, 85, of Beloit, died Feb. 8 at Willowick Assisted Living. Funeral Service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 17 in the Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit. Burial will be in Baldwin Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Feb. 17 in the funeral home.