Johnson

Aaron P. Johnson, 53, of Beloit, died Feb. 9 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Funeral Service will be at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 18 in the Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit. Visitation will be from noon — 2 p.m. Feb. 18 in the funeral home. Inurnment will be in Newark Cemetery at a later date.

