Richard Ray McDaniel, 59, Pell Lake, died February 3, 2021, at his home.. There are no services planned at this time for Richard. To post an online condolence please www.derrickfuneralhome.com. Derrick Funeral Home of Lake Geneva is assisting Richards family.
Steven B. Dibble, 62, Beloit, died February 9, 2021, Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Rosman Funeral Home. 364-4477
Bernice B. Laita, 95, of Janesville, died February 10, 2021, at Beloit Hospital. Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. Visitation is at the church from 10 to 11 .m. Monday. Arrangements by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home