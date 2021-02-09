Death notices for Feb. 10, 2021 Feb 9, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save James Lang, 73, Beloit, died February 8, 2021, at home. There will be no services. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, assisted the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Games Trending Now Beloit Memorial High School Beloit house fire investigated as arson, two arrested Roof sustains damages at Pratt Industries Beloit School Board votes 4-2 to offer one of the superintendent candidates a contract Beloit police arrest 22-year-old after man injured in shooting Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.