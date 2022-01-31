Edward Burns, 89, of Beloit, died Jan. 31 at home. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit.
Eddy
Lyle F. Eddy, 88, of Janesville, died Jan. 27 at Agrace Hospice. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Feb.4 at First Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 4—6 p.m. on Feb. 3 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home and from 10—11 a.m. on Feb. 4 at the church.
Golden
Jenna Lynn “Love” Golden, 49, of Beloit, died Jan. 27 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect St., Beloit. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Greer
Shawna Greer, 31, of Beloit, died Jan. 26 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. A visitation will be at Beloit Life Center from 10—11 a.m. on Feb. 4. Services will be at 11 a.m. on Feb. 4 at Beloit Life Center. Professional Services entrusted to Foster Funeral & Cremation Service, Beloit.
Meadows
Lois L Meadows, 81, of Janesville, died Jan. 28 at St. Mary’s Janesville Hospital. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Feb. 2 at Grace Evangelical Free Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10—11 a.m. on Feb. 2 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Silva
Maggie Silva, 72, of Beloit, died Jan. 25 at Autumn Lake. Professional services are entrusted to Foster Funeral & Cremation Service, Beloit.
Teed
Richard Teed, 76, of Beloit, died Jan. 29 at his home. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect St., Beloit. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Vermaat
Saakje “Sarah” Vermaat, 92, of Beloit, died Jan. 30 at The Suites of Beloit. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect St., Beloit. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.