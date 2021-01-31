Ronald Koopman, 71, Beloit, WI, died January 27, 2021, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. A Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February. 27, 2021 at People's Church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium assisted the family.
Isac S. Sheltrown, 18, Janesville, died January 30, 2021, in his home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000.
Berton J. "Bert" Schenck, 88, Janesville, died January 30, 2021, at home.. Celebration will take place at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville, from 4:00 to 6:30 PM on Wednesday, February 3, 2021