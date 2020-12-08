Sandra Marie (Daniels) Womble, 74, of Beloit, Wisconsin, died December 6, 2020, at Sun Valley West in Beloit. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Bonnie Lou Baker, 63, of Beloit, Wisconsin, died December 5, 2020, at her home. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
John Ruffin Page, 79, South Beloit, Illinois, died December 6, 2020, Mercy Hospital, Janesville, Wisconsin. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Gary R. Bordner, 62, of Pence, WI, formerly of Janesville, died December 4, 2020, St. Mary's Medical Center, Duluth, MN. Private funeral services will be held. An informal visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9th at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville
Brian Jensen, 64, Poplar Grove, died December 7, 2020, at home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN G. MARK FUNERAL HOME, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000