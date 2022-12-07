Death notices for Dec. 8, 2022 Dec 7, 2022 1 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SteinSusan S. Stein, 65, of Beloit, died Dec. 7, 2022, in her home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the Brian Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Plans made for truck stop in South Beloit Two Beloit residents accused of multiple drug offenses Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers most wanted and crime of the week Beloit City Council rejects proposals to remove stop signs Beloit man back from Holy Land, headed to Tanzania in January Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime