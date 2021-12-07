Charles "Butch" Beckum, 61, Whitewater, died November 6, 2021, at home. A Celebration of Life will be held in Whitewater on Friday, December 10th from 5-8pm. For further information please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com. Derrick Funeral Home is honored to be assisting.
Frances L. Racette, 91, Lake Geneva, died December 1, 2021, Arbor View. There was gathering Saturday December 4, 2021 at Derrick Funeral Home in Lake Geneva. For further information please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.
William H. Dantuma, 75, Linn Township, died December 2, 2021, Milwuakee.. Services will be December 11, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Derrick Funeral Home in Lake Geneva, WI. Visitation will be Saturday, at the funeral home, from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow at Linn-Hebron Cemetery.
Deborah K. "Deb" Ulrich, 67, Clinton, died December 7, 2021, in her home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, Clinton Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com, 608-362-2000.
Kenneth Cornell Hereford, 54, Below, Wisconsin, died December 3, 2021, in Beloit. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
Roosevelt Gilliam Jr, 78, Beloit, Wisconsin, died December 5, 2021, in Beloit. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
Sherman Vanantwerp, 69, Beloit, Wisconsin, died December 5, 2021, in Beloit. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com