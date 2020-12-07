Dalma R. (Stoneburner) Loudon, 93, Delavan, died December 4, 2020, at the Aurora Lakeland Medical Center. Private Family Services were held on Tuesday, December 8th at the Betzer Funeral Home in Delavan. Burial will be in Spring Grove Cemetery. Betzer Funeral Home is proudly serving the Loudon Family.
Marilyn Jean Sorenson, 87, Beloit, died December 5, 2020, at home. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI.
Gerald McCaa, 71, Beloit, WI, died December 4, 2020, at home. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI.
Gloria M. Dautermann, 95, Clinton, died December 5, 2020, at Alden Meadow Park in Clinton. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the Brian Mark Funeral Homes, Clinton Chapel. 608-362-2000.