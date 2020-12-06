Gordon E. Perlee III, 71, Lake Geneva, died November 26, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Lake Geneva. Private family services are being held. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.
Catherine M. (Moore) Horkey, 76, Pell Lake, died November 13, 2020, at home. Private family services are being held. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family of Catherine.
Susan M. Anderson, 81, Kenosha, died December 3, 2020, at Aurora Lakeland Hospital. Private family services are being held. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the Anderson family.
Michael L. Grunden, age 60, Elkhorn, WI, died November 24, 2020, at Mercy Janesville. Private Family Service were Held. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Lake Geneva, WI is Proudly Serving the Grunden Family.
Richard Herman Schmidt, 91, Delavan, died November 29, 2020, at home. He wished for his ashes buried beneath a specific tree along the walkway in the Delavan arboretum. Betzer Family Funeral Home of Delavan, WI is proudly serving the Schmidt family.
Willie J. Wilson, 77, Beloit, died December 2, 2020, Beloit Memorial Hospital.. Per Willie's wishes, there will be no services. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
William Fred Jannisch, 83, of Janesville, died December 4, 2020, in Janesville. Private visitation and funeral services will be held at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Janesville. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Janet Heinrich, 56, Beloit, WI, died December 2, 2020, at Aurora St. Luke's Hospital, Milwaukee, WI. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy WIsch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI.
Marilyn Jean Sorenson, 87, Beloit, died December 5, 2020, at home. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI.
Gerald McCaa, 71, Beloit, WI, died December 4, 2020, at home. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI.