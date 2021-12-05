Douglas G. Bixby, 78, Delavan, WI, died November 27, 2021, .. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2021 from 1-3p.m. at thew FUNERAL HOME (118 S. 2nd St, Delavan). Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Betzer Chapel of Delavan, WI is proudly serving the family.
Lyle F Waligora, 68, Beloit, died November 19, 2021, Mercy Hospital. Professional were entrusted to Foster Funeral & Cremation Service, Beloit, WI
Louise Glover, 68, Beloit, died December 1, 2021, Beloit Memorial Hospital. Professional services entrusted to Foster Funeral & Cremation Service Beloit, WI
Carolyn Washington-Cortez, 66, Beloit, died November 28, 2021, Beloit Memorial Hospital. A visitation is scheduled for 9:00 am to 10:00 am with a service to immediately follow on 12/10/2021 at Foster Funeral & Cremation Service, Beloit, WI.
Regina Vernell (Allen) Babbitt, 61, of Beloit, died December 2, 2021, in Madison, Wisconsin. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
Bernice "Bea" Muth, 91, South Beloit, IL, died December 3, 2021, at home. Funeral Liturgy, 11am Wed. Dec. 8 Our Lady of the Assumption CH. Entombment Milton Lawns. Visitation, 4 to 8pm Tue. Dec. 7 in the Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home 7:30 pm Women of the Moose Service.
Roosevelt Gilliam Jr, 77, of Janesville, Wisconsin, formerly of Beloit, Wisconsin, died December 5, 2021, Autumn Lake at Beloit. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
David Dickerson, 72, Beloit, died December 4, 2021, in his home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com, 608-362-2000.