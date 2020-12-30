Elinor Y. Swain, 100, Beloit, died December 30, 2020, at Alden Meadow Park in Clinton, WI. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN G. MARK FUNERAL HOME, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000.
Mina L. DeVoe, 90, Janesville, died December 30, 2020, in her home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN G. MARK FUNERAL HOME, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000.
Harriett Vicki (Peterson) Wilson, 73, of Beloit, died December 28, 2020, at her home. A memorial service will be held in the near future. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
James Henry Secor, 65, of Beloit, died December 24, 2020, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. A memorial gathering will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Monday, January 11, 2020 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Willis Euguene "Gene" Haseman, 79, Beloit, died December 26, 2020, Alden Meadow Park. Memorial services are 12:00 p.m. Saturday, January 9, 2020 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home 424 Prospect Street Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Visitation is prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.