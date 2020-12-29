Jeanne C. Schlafer, 86, of Janesville, died December 27, 2020, at Agrace Hospice, Fitchburg, WI. Private services will be held December 31, 2020 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. .
Juan Luis Casique Sr., 40, Beloit, WI, died December 27, 2020, at UW Hospital, Madison, WI. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI.
Mary Driscoll, 90, Beloit, WI, died December 28, 2020, in her daughter's home. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 6, 2021 in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home.