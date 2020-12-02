Joyce E. Fago-Lindaas, 74, Rockton, IL, died December 1, 2020, at her home. Arrangements are pending at McCorkle Funeral Home- Rockton Chapel.
Thomas S. Wikel, 59, Rock Island, IL, died November 29, 2020, at Unity Point Health Trinity Hospital. Private family service will be held. A celebration of Tom's life will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium assisted the family
Lawrence Gray, 76, Beloit, died December 1, 2020, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI.
David Davis, 65, Beloit, WI, died December 1, 2020, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI.
Mary I. Shaw, 84, Beloit, WI, died December 2, 2020, at Willowick Assisted Living. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI.
Agustin Almaraz Velasco, 58, Beloit, WI, died November 30, 2020, at Mercy Hospital. Funeral Mass will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020 in St. Jude Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium
Roberta M. Usher, 67, Beloit, died December 1, 2020, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN G. MARK FUNERAL HOME, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000.
Lawrence B. "Larry" Olson, 79, South Beloit, IL, died December 1, 2020, at the VA Hospital in Madison. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN G. MARK FUNERAL HOME, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000.