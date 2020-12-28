Brenda D. Venturini, 63, Beloit, WI, died December 25, 2020, UW Hospital, Madison, WI. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd. Beloit, WI.
Sue A. Harris, 79, Beloit, died December 27, 2020, at Alden Meadow Park in Clinton. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN G. MARK FUNERAL HOME, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000
Vernon F. Pokora, 40, of Sharon, died December 27, 2020, in Lake Geneva, WI. Private family services were held at the funeral with private burial. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.