Linda J. Steele, 72, Clinton, WI, died December 23, 2020, at Alden Meadow Park Health Care Center. Inurnment will be in East Lawn Cemetery in the Spring. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family.
James H. Secor, 65, of Beloit, died December 24, 2020, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Willis Eugene Haseman, 79, of Beloit, died December 26, 2020, at Alden Meadow Park in Clinton, Wisconsin. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Gerald L. Miller Sr., 82, Beloit, died December 26, 2020, in his home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN G. MARK FUNERAL HOME, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000
Rick M. Krueger, 54, of Delavan, WI, died December 25, 2020, at home. Private family services are being held. Betzer Family Funeral Home of Delavan, WI is proudly serving the family.
Mary Lou (Johnson) Peterson, 75, of Delavan, WI, died December 25, 2020, at Beloit Memorial. Private family services are being held. Betzer Family Funeral Home of Delavan, WI is proudly serving the family.
Ronald E. Fawcett, 77, Beloit, died December 26, 2020, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN G. MARK FUNERAL HOME, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000
Brenda D. Venturini, 63, Beloit, WI, died December 25, 2020, UW Hospital, Madison, WI. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd. Beloit, WI.
Sue A. Harris, 79, Beloit, died December 27, 2020, at Alden Meadow Park in Clinton. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN G. MARK FUNERAL HOME, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000