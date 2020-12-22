Thomas E. Bogard, 77, of Burlington, WI, died December 21, 2020, at the Burlington Hospital. A family celebration of life will be held in Spring. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the Bogard family.
Thomas Ernestine "Pud" Carlson, 98, Beloit, WI, died December 21, 2020, at Beloit Senior Living. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI.
Daniel L. Weaver, 69, Beloit, WI, died December 21, 2020, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI.
Roberto Ayala, 36, South Beloit, died December 20, 2020, Beloit. Public viewing is 2:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Apostolic Tabernacle of Christ Jesus in Beloit. Private services are 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 28th. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.