Harry D. Wendtland, 81, Beloit, WI, died December 18, 2020, at home. A family graveside service will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family.
James O Jenkins, 78, of Milton, WI, died December 16, 2020, at Alden Estates, Jefferson. Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22nd at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton with visitation at the church from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville is assisting the family.
John Leonard Hale, 48, of Beloit, died December 17, 2020, at his home. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Roberto Ayala, 36, of Beloit, died December 20, 2020, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.