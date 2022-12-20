Death notice Death notices for Dec. 21, 2022 Dec 20, 2022 Dec 20, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FarlingerGregory Farlinger, 63, of Beloit, died Dec. 6 at home. Professional services are entrusted to Compassion Cremation (Foster), in Beloit. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Winnebago County Sheriff's Office releases information on the high speed chase in Beloit Belvidere automobile assembly plant targeted for closure Wisconsin DNR grant to assist in demolition in downtown Beloit Beloit man accused of domestic violence, gun offense Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers most wanted and crime of the week Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime