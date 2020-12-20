Marilyn Gloria Bielski, 90, Lake Geneva, died December 6, 2020, Arbor Village. Marilyn is survived by her sons Curt Bielski, Brian Bielski, her daughter Nancy Southern. A celebration of Marilyn's life will be held at a later date. For further information visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com
Lorraine A. Bender, 86, Beloit, died December 10, 2020, Willowick Assisted Living, Beloit, WI. Per her request, there will be no services for Lorraine. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family.
Wilber "Bill" D. Briscoe, 97, Beloit, died December 18, 2020, Riverside Terrace. A Graveside Service for Bill will be held in Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville, WI at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family.
Doris Elaine (Garland) Mattison, 89, of Beloit, died December 17, 2020, at her home. Graveside services are 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Newark Cemetery with Reverend Steve Erkel officiating. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Katie Bly (Frevert) Podest, 49, of South Beloit, Illinois, died December 17, 2020, at her home. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Harry D. Wendtland, 81, Beloit, WI, died December 18, 2020, at home. A family graveside service will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family.
James O Jenkins, 78, of Milton, WI, died December 16, 2020, at Alden Estates, Jefferson. Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22nd at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton with visitation at the church from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville is assisting the family.